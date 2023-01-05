Financial Insights Inc. Sells 214 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Insights Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

DSI opened at $72.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

