Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.24. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $149.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

