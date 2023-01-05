Fiona Tan Sells 7,418 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $131,681.13.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99.

Wayfair stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,871,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,438. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $183.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $5,747,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 66.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.4% during the third quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

