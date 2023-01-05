First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Republic Bank by 166.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,061,000 after buying an additional 818,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

