First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Shares Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.74% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRSG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 42.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 6.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRSG opened at $10.06 on Thursday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

