FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 691,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $87.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,731. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.78. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. Analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,042,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,919,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,116 shares of company stock worth $13,138,193. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FirstCash by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.