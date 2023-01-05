Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $69.24 on Thursday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $109,432.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,059.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,434 shares of company stock worth $1,499,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 385,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

