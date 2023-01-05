FlatQube (QUBE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $710.52

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00006245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $15.70 million and approximately $710.52 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlatQube has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 175.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00444277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.02229879 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.33 or 0.30352557 BTC.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.04985383 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $617.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

