Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.11. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 21,006 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
