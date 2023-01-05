Flow Price Up 6.5% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00004308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $751.95 million and $27.87 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,374,883,685 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

