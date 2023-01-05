Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Update

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,460,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 18,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fluor Trading Down 0.6 %

FLR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. Fluor has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

