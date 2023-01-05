FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Decreased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,631 shares during the period. FMC makes up approximately 1.8% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.06% of FMC worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FMC by 18.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in FMC by 37.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 186.7% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

FMC Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE FMC opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

