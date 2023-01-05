Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Foot Locker Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,895,356. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $156,482,000 after acquiring an additional 312,687 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $139,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.