ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.16% of ForgeRock worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in ForgeRock by 327.7% in the second quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,001 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at $31,476,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ForgeRock by 87.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ForgeRock by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 485,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FORG. Cowen downgraded ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair downgraded ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen cut ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

In other ForgeRock news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $167,571.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

