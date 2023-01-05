Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

FTV opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $74.78.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $180,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

