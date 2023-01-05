Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) shares fell 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.94. 345,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 650,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.57.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$217.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.