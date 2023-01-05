Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 2,799 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 88.2% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 62.4% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.9% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 985,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

CSCO stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

