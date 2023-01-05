Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

