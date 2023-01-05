Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,651 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $143.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

