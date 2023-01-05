Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $52.64.

