Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 4,616 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 335.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $317.72.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

