Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 110,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 344,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

