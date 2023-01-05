Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.52.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

