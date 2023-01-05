Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

