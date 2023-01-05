Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Update

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.5 %
Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,429. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.
Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.
Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
