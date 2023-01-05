Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Short Interest Update

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.
Fox Factory Trading Down 1.7 %
Fox Factory stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.69. 1,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.99. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $167.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $409.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.13 million. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
