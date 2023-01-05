Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Short Interest Update

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.7 %

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.69. 1,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.99. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $167.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $409.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.13 million. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.