Fractal Investments LLC Buys 5,123 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Nucor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

