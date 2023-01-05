Fractal Investments LLC Has $110,000 Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after acquiring an additional 531,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AUY shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

AUY opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

