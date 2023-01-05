Fractal Investments LLC Has $30.09 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 225.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 8.0% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $30,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $144.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

