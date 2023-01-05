Fractal Investments LLC Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Fractal Investments LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 9.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

MT stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.89.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($39.36) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

