Fractal Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 0.9% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,153,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

