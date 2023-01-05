Fractal Investments LLC Invests $209,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Celanese Trading Up 6.7 %

Celanese stock opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

