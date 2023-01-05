Fractal Investments LLC Purchases 9,000 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream accounts for approximately 0.3% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fractal Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Hess Midstream worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 387.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 110.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

