Fractal Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,600 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 338.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 321,081 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $5,267,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 168,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

