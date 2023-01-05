Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 58.30 and a quick ratio of 58.30. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Featured Stories

