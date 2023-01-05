Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Position Boosted by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $51.47.

