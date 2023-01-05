Frax Price Index Share Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and $36,024.36 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 187.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00443068 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.24 or 0.02222129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,097.93 or 0.30269992 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

