freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($34.04) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

freenet Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

