FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,901 shares during the quarter. FTAC Hera Acquisition accounts for 0.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HERA. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

