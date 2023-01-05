FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.11

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 3495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.
Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HERA. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
