Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FULC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 824,600 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,268,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,380,149. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.55% and a negative net margin of 1,000.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.