FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $66.99 million and approximately $991,808.03 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

