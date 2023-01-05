G999 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,747.98 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, G999 has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4,747.98 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00071642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003722 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

