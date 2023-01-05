Galxe (GAL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.51 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Galxe has a market cap of $60.95 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00006669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

