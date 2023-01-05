Galxe (GAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.95 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $60.95 million and $18.86 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00006679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

