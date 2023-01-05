Galxe (GAL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.73 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Galxe has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $60.62 million and $18.73 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00006644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Galxe Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

