Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.80

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.80 and traded as high as C$8.08. Gamehost shares last traded at C$8.08, with a volume of 2,545 shares changing hands.

Gamehost Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.08 million and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

About Gamehost

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

