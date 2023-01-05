GateToken (GT) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $354.90 million and $344,645.13 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $3.28 or 0.00019466 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00039260 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00234295 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.22824035 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $568,728.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

