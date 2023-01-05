GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.99

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.99 and traded as low as C$44.50. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$44.50, with a volume of 7,205 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDI shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.62.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

