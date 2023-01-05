Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.10

Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GECFF. AlphaValue lowered shares of Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gecina Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Get Gecina Société anonyme alerts:

Gecina Société anonyme Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.78.

Gecina Société anonyme Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.